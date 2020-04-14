Fast-rising Ghanaian Musician, iOna has disclosed that she has been having “weird” dreams about late Ebony Reigns.

The singer has admitted to hearing people tell her many times that she resembles the late singer, saying she would have loved to meet Ebony before her demise but that did not happen.

She has, however revealed her great admiration for the late singer whose ghost she claims she now sees in her dreams.

“I have been having weird dreams about the late Ebony and it is surprising because I have not seen her before,” she said in a recent radio interview on Vibes In 5.

“People tell me I look like Ebony so I wanted to meet her and take a photo with her so I can compare myself [but that did not happen],” she added.

The singer expressed admiration for the Sponsor hitmaker, saying it feels good to be told she looks like Ebony.

iOna has, however, noted that she does not notice the resemblance between herself and Ebony when she looks in the mirror.

READ ALSO

Concerning her music career, the singer said she was keen on making an impact with her music.

She revealed that even though she is a midwife, it will not hinder her from singing and performing on stage.

When asked why she decided to sing alongside nursing, Iona claimed that she had the feeling and zeal to sing for years.

You can follow iOna on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter; @ionareine

Watch the full interview below:



