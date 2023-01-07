President Akufo-Addo has reiterated that his government is committed to fighting corruption in the country.

Addressing the nation on Friday on the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, he noted that his government has taken bold steps to fight the canker.

January 7, 2023 marks 30th anniversary of Ghana’s 4th republic.

According to the President, “if we seek to prolong our democratic journey, it is imperative that we enhance transparency and accountability in our governance structures, and build strong institutions that can fight corruption and the dissipation of public funds.”

“I say, without any form of equivocation, that my government has undertaken, arguably, the boldest initiatives since independence to reform and strengthen the capacity of our institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector,” he said.

He pointed out that the fight against the canker is evident in the financial empowerment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor. This, he said is, “an independent, non-partisan body, with the relevant professional capability and exclusive mandate to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption.”

He also stated that his government has also financially empowered anti-corruption bodies in the corruption fight.

According to him, another proof is the passage of the Right to Information Act, which previous administrations could not assent to.