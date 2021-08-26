Citizens turned whistleblowers, who will report those involved in illegal mining activities, will be protected, says Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker.

According to him, the names of such people will not be made known to the public with their safety assured.

“We won’t name persons who will call us to report those who are involved in illegal mining activities in the country. We need to fight that menace and so we will ensure that such whistleblowers are protected and we won’t give any hint to that effect,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

He said his outfit has trained personnel who have been stationed at various situational rooms at district assemblies offices at call centres to receive calls from whistleblowers in order to protect river bodies.

Mr Duker, who is also the Tarkwa Nsuaem Member of Parliament, urged the general public to continue to be the voice of the voiceless.

He called on them to report on the good practices of some of the miners who are following the mining regulations in their areas of operation, saying that not all miners are engaged in illegal activities.

