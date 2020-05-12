The Upper West Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has apprehended seven Burkina Faso nationals for sneaking into Ghana on an unregistered tricycle (motor king).

They were arrested at about 1630 hours at Batoma, an unapproved route in the Hamile Sector Command of the GIS in the Lambussie District of the region, bordering neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Mr Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu, the Upper West Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GIS, who revealed this to the Ghana news Agency in Wa, added that they were all males aged between 16 and 25.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they were destined for Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region for farming/labour activities.

Mr Seidu explained that the illegal migrants were screened by the Port Health Officials and handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities, while the tricycle was impounded according to the law.

The President, Nana Addo Danwkwa Akufo-Addo, had ordered the closure of all the national borders land, sea and air as part of the measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The GIS PRO issued a stern warning that the law would not take it lightly with any individual or group of persons that would be caught aiding foreigners to enter into the country illegally.

He, however, reiterated the need for the public, especially those at the border communities, to continue to support the security personnel to police the borders and to protect the country.