Renowned Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo, has set tongues wagging with her latest no makeup video on her social media platform.

Actress Sarfo has always been dazzling her fans on social media with her stunning beauty. In all the photos she has been sharing on social media, she is seen with heavy makeup on.

Now, the award-winning actress has chosen to show her natural face to her die-hard fans.

She has released a video of herself without makeup and fans are currently talking about it.

In the video, she was not wearing makeup and a wig as she is normally seen to be doing.

Check it out: