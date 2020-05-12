Kudjor Finaoo has slammed the previous Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership for kicking against the proposal of an autonomous league.

The current Ghana FA leadership has announced its intention to make the Premier League autonomous.

According to the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, the country’s top-flight football was on the verge of being run by an autonomous body after a successful meeting with South African Football boss, Danny Jordan.

Mr Fianoo claims previous Ghana FA administration failed to approve move for autonomous status.

“After all we did, by travelling to South Africa and going through the various arrangements we failed to get the approval from the GFA,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

He went ahead to express optimism about the move and believes it is the right way to go.

“Previously it was GHALCA’s call. But, now the dynamics have changed because this is an agenda of the FA President because it was captured in his manifesto,” he added.

The FA has reportedly instituted a five-member team which includes Hearts of Oak Board chairman Togbe Afede XIV and Executive Council member and Ransford Abbey among others.