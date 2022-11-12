Gyakie seems to be in the minds of many Ghanaians or has probably been told that people are waiting for the day she would re-record one of her father’s songs.

It is now certain the daughter of the Highlife Legend, Nana Acheampong is going to come out with a remix of one of her father’s songs.

Jacqueline Acheampong known by her stage name, Gyakie, speaking on Kumasi-based Luv FM hinted that she has finally decided to do a remix of her father’s song.

Her revelation follows a question by the host as to whether or not she was considering doing a remix of any of the popular songs of her father.

“Yeah, we actually did a song but it’s not out yet,” She disclosed.

It is however not clear which song she is preparing to do a remix of but gave a hint that the “Cassanova” song by her dad is her favourite.