The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has committed to reducing the size of the government and cutting expenditure by at least GH¢30 billion if elected President.

In an address to the nation in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Dr. Bawumia revealed his intention to limit the number of Ghana’s Ministers and Deputy Ministers to no more than 50.

During an interaction with the clergy in the Northern Region, he reiterated his plans to tackle the increasing cost of running the government.

Dr. Bawumia stated, “I have made it clear that I intend to reduce government expenditure and the size of the government by at least 3 percent of GDP, which equates to about GH¢30 billion over the next four years. Additionally, I will ensure there are no more than 50 ministers, aiming to decrease the size of the government.”

He also promised to safeguard the public purse and efficiently allocate public funds to support socially beneficial and impactful projects.

READ ALSO: