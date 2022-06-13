The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is paying a visit to the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi to get first-hand details of an alleged Police attack on some students of the Institution on Monday.

This is part of investigations being conducted into the incident by the Police administration.

About 25 students were hospitalised after Police allegedly opened tear gas while they were protesting frequent crashes of pedestrians in front of the school.

The angry students massed up on the road in protest, as they called for construction of speed ramps on that section of the road.

Reports indicate there was vehicular and human traffic on that stretch for more than an hour before the Police were called in to clear the road.

Academic work came to a halt as some parents frequented the school to check on their wards, amid heavy security.

“The Police managed to disperse the rioting students and calm has since been restored. Some students and some Police officers have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“The Inspector-General of Police is proceeding to Kumasi for a first-hand assessment of the situation. The Police have commenced an investigation into the incident and further developments will be communicated,” the Police said in a statement.

Below is the full statement