The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has taken over the issue to do with an assault on Connect FM’s morning show Producer, Eric Nana Gyetuah.

Mr Gyetua was on Thursday manhandled by police in the Western Region.

He was accused by the officers of unlawfully taking photographs of them in the company of some handcuffed suspects, at the God Is Love Chop Bar in Sekondi-Takoradi.

Mr Gyetuah had gone to the eatery for lunch but the confrontation saw him whisked away in a police vehicle.

Eyewitnesses say he was kicked, slapped, and hit by the police officers’ boots and the butts of their guns.

He returned with a swollen face.

The show producer was asked to report on Tuesday, February 8 after a written statement was taken from him at the police station.

However, on Monday, he had a call from Dr Dampare not to report on the scheduled date and that he will deal with the issue.

