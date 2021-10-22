The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare has airlifted three Police officers who sustained serious injuries while on duty to receive medical care in Accra.

Police officers who were en route to perform an operation were involved in a crash on the Walewale-Bolgatanga highway, leaving two dead and three others in critical condition.

Dr Akuffo-Dampare flew to Tamale early this morning to commiserate with the Northern Regional Police command and also supervise the airlifting of the officers who were in critical condition at the emergency ward of the Tamale Teaching hospital.

“As we lost two you can imagine the condition of the injured officers. It is the severity of the injuries that the IGP early this morning flew into the region. He moved straight to the Tamale Teaching hospital to make the necessary arrangements for the officers to be airlifted to Accra for further treatment,” he revealed.

He added that the IGP met with the Northern Regional Police Command on the issue to commiserate with the team.

