The newly elected SRC General Secretary at the University of Ghana(UG), Emmanuella Boakye Yiadom, says Christians have a critical role to play in making politics a more decent enterprise.

According to her, she does not subscribe to the idea that Christians should abstain from politics due to its perceived ‘dirty’ nature.

Speaking in a yet-to-air interview on Joy Campus, she explained that God himself is a ‘politician’ who recognises politics and encourages his children to get involved to sanitise the space.

“If politics is dirty, then we (Christians) are the soap to wash it”, she told host Paa Kwesi Schandorf.

She further stressed that there is the need for ‘believers’ to occupy influential positions, so as to help propel development.

The newly elected SRC official added that having been given the nod to serve, she will discharge her duties to the best of her abilities.

Touching on her plans and policies, Ms Boakye Yiadom intimated that she will work to ensure that the apathy students have towards the Students Representative Council is resolved through innovative strategies.

One of such strategies she said will include the creation of a system to bring all secretaries on campus on board, to serve as direct liaisons with students.

Emmanuella, who is also an ardent member of the Pentecost Students and Associates (PENSA) on campus further stressed that her tenure as the SRC Secretary will be devoid of partisan political influences or any acts that will derail the interest of students.

The new SRC General Secretary was elected into office after defeating three other opponents in this year’s SRC general election.

The elections subsequently went into a run-off during which she eventually emerged victorious.

Touching on her victory, she said her success was due to the grace of God, coupled with how well her message resonated with the students.

This episode will also focus on the newly elected SRC President, Mr Boakye Martin Gyasi and his running mate, Abraham Lincoln Ohene.

They also pledged their commitment to championing the cause of students devoid of any parochial interests and external influences from politicians.