A political analyst, Mr Yiadom Boakye, has predicted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will remain in opposition for a long time should they lose the 2024 general election.

According to him, unlike the NDC, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has two main presidential aspirants Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen who can win the elections for more than two terms.

He explained that the absence of competition in the NDC when it comes to the flagbearership race is a worrying situation that could affect the party in the long term.

“If former President Mahama doesn’t win in 2024, the NDC will be in opposition for a very long time because looking at the NPP, I can see that both Bawumia and Alan are both fit to become presidents in Ghana. If only they work hard and stabilize the economy, I won’t be surprised if after Nana Addo, Alan replaces him and then Bawumia also becomes president.”

Mr Boakye added that “if Mahama is able to win in 2024, it is likely that the NPP will also be in opposition for a long time. Because after his four years, I’m sure he would not want to hand over to an opposition party. He will groom someone which he should have been doing a longtime ago,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

There will be a fierce contest between the NDC and the NPP in the 2024 general election. NPP will be looking forward to ‘Break the 8’ while the NDC would want to come back after being in opposition for eight years.

Many have tipped Alan or Bawumia as the likely winner of the NPP’s presidential primary in November 2023, to face NDC’s only hope, Mr Mahama.

