Musician Nautyca has been spotted donating foodstuff to the less-privileged in Tema Community 2 amid the coronavirus lockdown in some parts of the country.

His post on Instagram addresses some members in the public who argue that donations are supposed to be made in private and not otherwise.

According to them, people who show off their philanthropist deeds don’t receive any blessing, hence the need to do so in concealment.

But Nautyca, addressing critics, said his purpose for sharing the photos is to motivate other industry players to follow his trail.

Singer Nautyca as he gives away foodstuff, others to the needy in Tema

“Before you say put the camera away. Know that if others put the camera away, a lot can’t emulate. Showing love to my community during this lockdown,” he said.

He continued that, “this will happen every week till the lockdown is over . Stay safe and take precautions. Thanks ❤️.”

Nautyca is currently promoting his new song.