Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma, Kofi Amanankwah-Manu, has made it clear that he will not intervene on behalf of anyone caught engaging in illegal mining.

The MP emphasized that such actions would undermine the government’s efforts to combat illegal mining, which is causing significant damage to the environment and water bodies throughout the country.

Addressing the fourth session of the District Assembly, Mr Amankawah-Manu cautioned influential individuals, including chiefs, politicians, and assembly members, who are supporting illegal mining to refrain from such unpatriotic activities.

He stressed that irrespective of one’s status, the law would take its course for anyone involved in destroying the ecosystem through illegal mining.

Illegal mining has been a major concern in the country, with widespread pollution of water bodies and destruction of natural resources.

The MP expressed his dismay at the lackadaisical attitudes of security agencies in the district towards the fight against illegal mining and called on them to step up their efforts to protect the environment.

Mr Amankwah-Manu advised those interested in mining to follow the proper procedures and register with the appropriate bodies to ensure their activities are regulated.

He also made it clear that he does not have the authority to release impounded excavators and urged individuals seeking such assistance to stop approaching his office.

Regarding the poor road conditions in the district, the MP assured constituents that the government is committed to fixing the roads, with some projects already awarded on contract.

He urged contractors to deliver quality work and avoid unnecessary delays. Additionally, he announced ongoing consultations with stakeholders to terminate the contract of the contractor responsible for the unsatisfactory work on the Twedie-Foase stretch.

Mr Amankwah-Manu reiterated his commitment to lobbying for development projects in the district and urged constituents to remain calm.