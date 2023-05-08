Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has said he will decline any ministerial appointment given to him by any government in the future.

He explained that he is still an active politician but will draw the line on being a cabinet member.

“To accept a ministerial appointment, no, it will never happen again,” he declared.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng indicated that he is not intimidated by humans and lawsuits filed against him as a result of the ‘galamsey’ report.

“I am not scared. What is bigger than God? Is a heart surgeon afraid? I have been through worse. I fear God, I respect people but I’m not afraid of humans. And you cannot intimidate me,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

He urged government officials to be honest and upright in their day-to-day affairs.

The former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining in a report cited persons in government who he accused of frustrating his effort to fight illegal mining when he was Environment Minister.

Some of the persons he mentioned in the report have denied any wrongdoing, and many in the public believe the galamsey fight is a lost cause.

ALSO READ: