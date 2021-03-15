Ghanaian musician, Famey, has asked upcoming musicians, especially those doing highlife songs, to keep up with the genre even if they want to win a Grammy award.

His post comes after many Ghanaians descended on their favourite musicians to work harder after Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid won the global award on Sunday.

According to many critics on social media, the genres that most Ghanaians produce aren’t apt to win any international award, but Fameye believes otherwise.

He explained that, being true to his roots will give him the international award, that many cannot wait to win.

Make nobody lie you say these Twi highlife songs no fit take man go Grammys [sic], he said.

In another tweet, he said he was gingered to even produce more highlife songs after the social media critics.

Ebe now sef I Dey come do more Twi songs S*asem# ien ago do take Grammys nu [sic], he noted.