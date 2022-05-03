Dubai-based Ghanaian, Emmanuel Amoah has said he will gladly accept a job in Ghana if it comes with accommodation and also pays as much as his current job.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Emmanuel said aside the accommodation and other juicy packages, his current salary is 4000 dirhams.



“I will only take the job in Ghana if it offers accommodation and the same salary because I have to save,” he said.

Though there are a lot of job opportunities in Dubai, Mr. Amoah said majority are menial jobs.

This, he explained is mainly because of the language to him, it is difficult for migrants to work white-collar jobs due to the language barrier.

He indicated that, migrants who are able to get office work in Dubai speak their language.

Mr. Amoah urged Ghanaians hoping to migrate to Dubai to come with a normal visa.

“It is better to come here with a normal visa than a working visa because if you get here and don’t like the job, you won’t be able to change it until the contract ends” he added.

In spite of the money he is making in Dubai, Mr. Amoah is hoping to move to

Europe and work as a forklift operator or truck driver.