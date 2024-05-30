Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has promised to pay more attention to the Ghana Premier League.

The 43-year-old made this commitment while announcing his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month.

Among the selected players, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare was the sole local player included in the squad for the two matches.

During a press conference at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters on Wednesday, Addo emphasized that, as a full-time Black Stars coach, he will closely monitor the domestic league.

He revealed plans to travel to various stadiums to scout for talent.

“I will watch the Ghana Premier League closely and in person, not just through videos. I will visit the various stadiums,” Addo stated.

“I will do my best to help and closely observe because a good player is good, regardless of where they come from or where they play. If I find a talented player, I will include him in the team, and I will look carefully for players in the local league,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to begin training today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in preparation for their match against Mali at Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home game against the Central African Republic on June 10 at Baba Yara Stadium.