The third accused person in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, Richard Jakpa, says he would be considered a dishonest person if he testified in a manner allegedly suggested by Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Jakpa’s protest is contained in an audio said to have been recorded secretly during a conversation allegedly among Jakpa, the Attorney-General, and a third person alleged to be a judge of the Supreme Court.

Jakpa, Ato Forson and another are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in a procurement of ambulances for the state.

“That is the problem I’m having. Anytime you bring up this issue with Yoni Kulendi, when I went to Yoni Kulendi’s place, anytime you bring this issue, that is the problem I’m having. Because me, for example, I am in this case because I’m innocent and I’m going through an ordeal.”

“So I’m looking at another person, also going through the ordeal and through me because I know the truth and I decide not to say it because I want to help the AG make his case.”

Jakpa could be heard in the recording saying he could not help send an innocent man to jail.

This follows an alleged suggestion by the AG in the said secret tape prodding the accused person to aid him to secure conviction against the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The allegation, since Jakpa made it in open court, has since sparked controversy and raised questions about the integrity of the judicial process.

Mr Jakpa’s statement implied that the Attorney General allegedly attempted to pressurise him into giving false testimony to support the prosecution’s case against Dr. Ato Forson, who is the first accused in the trial.

Dr. Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and the current Minority Leader, is facing charges related to the procurement of faulty ambulances for Ghana and causing financial loss to the state.

The alleged secret tape, aired on Tuesday, May 28 by the opposition National Democratic Congress, has intensified scrutiny of the Attorney General’s alleged illegal conduct in the case.

Many have called for an independent investigation to determine the authenticity of the tape and the veracity of Jakpa’s claims.

Legal experts and civil society organisations have expressed concern over the potential implications for the rule of law and justice in Ghana, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in the judicial system.

In response to the allegations, the Attorney-General has categorically denied any wrongdoing.

Godfred Yeboah Dame has asserted that Mr Jakpa’s claims are unfounded and that he never sought to influence Mr Jakpa’s testimony.

The Attorney General maintains that his actions have been in line with the law and that he is committed to ensuring a fair trial for all parties involved.

ALSO READ:

Ambulance case: Nana B reveals where secret recording happened