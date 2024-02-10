Akim Abuakwa Member of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, has hinted that he would accept any appointment offered to him by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia is well-suited for the presidency due to his humility, and therefore, if he seeks his assistance, he [Atta Akyea] is willing to serve.

Speaking in an interview on PM Express Personality Profile on February 9, he said “I will take up any role that I am given and I will do it faithfully. For the simple reason that I do not see how you will take up a position and you are not faithful to the president.

“You should give off your best and you should be truthful to the person. If he ever finds any role in his heart that ‘director, can you play this role for me?’ Not necessarily ministerial, I will do it. It takes a cocky man not to serve,” he added.

He commended Dr Bawumia for his ability to effectively work with President Akufo Addo.

Mr Atta Akyea is optimistic that if Dr Bawumia is voted into office, he will transform Ghana.

