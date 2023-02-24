Sista Afia believes that her Queen Solomon Concert in Tamale at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium failed because she didn’t have any artistes from the Northern Region performing.

She has accused some persons of intentionally thwarting her effort to hold a successful show in the Northern hemisphere.

The Queen Solomon concert in Tamale featured Medikal, Kwame Yogot, Mr Drew, Sefa, Lasmid, Ataaka, Wiz Child, Fadlan, LilWin, and other top musicians.

“The whole show was sabotaged because I didn’t have Fancy or one other artiste on the bill. So they kept removing the plugs. When I stepped on stage, after two seconds, they took the plug, and all the lights went off. They kept doing it even before I went on stage.”

Reportage from the concert showed a low turnout with faculty technical support.

Sista Afia told 3Music that she decided to tackle the Northern sector after conquering Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast. She added that they went through all the processes needed to hold a successful concert but did not meet the expected returns.

Speaking about involving the music giants of the North, Sista Afia mentioned that she contacted Macassio and Fancy Gadam, but they did not show up for her.

“We did everything possible. I mean, we did the prom, and we met the Chiefs. We did everything you are supposed to do when it comes to Tamale.

“We contacted Fancy. I contacted both of them. Then he (Fancy) gave me an amount that I have to pay, and we bargained. And the minute I was about to pay, he wasn’t answering my text.”