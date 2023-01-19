Actress Yvonne Nelson has revealed she is looking forward to expanding her family this year.

The mother-of-one stated in an interview on Accra FM, Thursday, that she would love to welcome a set of twins to become playmates to her daughter, Ryn.

“I seriously want twins, even if this year, I am ready,” she said while beaming with smiles.

Four years ago on October 29, Yvonne Nelson became a first-time mother to a beautiful baby girl she welcomed with her photographer lover, Jamie Roberts.

With their relationship at rock bottom, Yvonne Nelson is still ready to try again, probably with a different suitor.

According to her, the joy of motherhood is the greatest feeling she has had, adding that she would love to experience it all over again.

The actress revealed she hitherto had no fear in life, but like every mother, her daughter has brought out some sweet and sensitive side of her.

Yvonne revealed her biggest fear currently is to die young, without seeing what would be of her daughter Ryn.

The 37-year-old prayed for long life to experience the wonderment of her daughter growing up, raising a family and living her life to the fullest.

