Singer Sista Afia says she is willing to have six children when the time is right for her.

According to her, she has always been a lover of kids, hence, she wouldn’t mind having six in her family, when she ties the knot.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Sista Afia said she is a proud aunty – disclosing further that her big sister has two children.

Sista Afia explained that it is the dream of every woman to have children, apart from “some 15 per cent” who are not interested.

Meanwhile, the songstress is currently promoting her new song dubbed ‘Makwe’.

Check out the video below:

