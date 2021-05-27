Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, says he would love to be President of Ghana one day.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Fresh Juice show with host Mauvie, the Dollar On You hitmaker said he would love to lead Ghanaians as the First Man if the need be.

This comes as a surprise to many because the singer hasn’t shown any strong will to do politics since his career took off under Lynx Entertainment record label.

His answer to the question was actually yes.

The singer also added that he hopes to win the Artiste of the Year for the second time after he was crowned last year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Watch the video below: