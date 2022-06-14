Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has challenged the playing body of the club to win the CAF Champions League title next season.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent the country in the CAF interclub competition.

Kotoko were crowned champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The Reds used to be a powerhouse in Africa’s elite club competition due to the exploits of the club in Africa.

Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management and the playing body Kotoko as well as the supporter’s leadership were at the Manhyia Palace to present the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League title on Monday.

Speaking through his linguist, Otumfuo commended the club for clinching the title and demanded that they go higher to win the CAF Champions League to bring back joy to Kumasi as it was done in the past.

“I congratulate you for winning the league title, now, you are going to Africa, I will urge you, the Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the coach, and the players to win Africa because it’s been a while since I laid hands on the title,” he said.

“As a team, you need to remain united to be able to succeed,” he added.

Kotoko will conclude their campaign in Accra against Accra Lions on Saturday, June 18.