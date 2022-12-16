Hearts of Oak legend, Prince Tagoe, has revealed that he once turned down an offer from French Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain to stay at the club.

The 36-year-old was a livewire for the Phobain club and played a crucial role in winning multiple laurels in the mid-2000s.

The former Ghana Premier League top scorer in an interview revealed that he was approached by French giants PSG while at Hearts but he rejected them.

Tagoe was reacting to forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s reluctant to renew his stay at the club.

The Black Galaxies captain, according to reports, has received several offers from abroad.

However, Tagoe, who played at the 2010 World Cup with the Black Stars, has urged Barnieh not to rush into moving elsewhere on a free transfer as his current contract enters its final weeks.

“I rejected an offer from PSG in 2006 to complete a season at Hearts of Oak and I was the top scorer,” Tagoe told Accra-based Angel FM.

“I moved to Saudi Arabia for €2m the following year and had good offers from Europe. Afriyie Barnieh shouldn’t rush to leave Hearts of Oak.”

Meanwhile, Barnieh will become a free agent when his contract runs out this month.

The 21-year-old has been a key member of the club in the last two and a half years, helping them to win the Ghana Premier League and two FA Cup titles.

His status in the various national teams has also been uplifted after starring for the Black Satellites and the Black Galaxies.

The Hearts forward was also included in the Black Stars squad that recently participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup but did not feature in any of the games.