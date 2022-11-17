Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh, has revealed that he stuck to the coach’s instructions against Switzerland.

The striker was handed a starting berth against Switzerland in the Black Stars’ final friendly game played on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Barnieh put up an impressive performance against the Swiss and was lauded on social media.

Speaking after the game, the Black Galaxies captain lauded his teammates and revealed that he stuck to the instruction of the coach.

“It was a good game. There was no pressure,” he said.

“I stuck to what the coaches told me to do on the pitch and It went well for me and we won at the end of the day,” he added.

Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo scored the goals as the Black Stars record a 2-0 win against the European side.

Ghana will hold their final training on Friday before heading to Doha for the tournament which kicks off on Sunday, November 20 to December 18.

Afriyie Barnieh, who has been named in Ghana’s final 26-man, will hope to get game time at the Mundial.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.