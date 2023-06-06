Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has ruled out retiring from active football saying he still feels young and wants to play.

The 39-year-old has been inactive since leaving Legon Cities two seasons ago and has been inactive since then.

Gyan has also been out of the Black Stars following the team’s knockout stage exit in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2019.

Despite being inactive, Gyan says he is yet to decide on announcing his retirement citing his capabilities to continue playing against popular opinions of being old and weak.

“If you love doing something it’s difficult to stop so I’m still behind the scenes contemplating on either continuing to play or ending it,” he told Asempa FM.

“I still feel young but Ghanaians always want to see you quit when you stay long in the game. It is for this reason that certain players like Richard Kingson and co retired unwillingly and that is what really cost us.

“That is when you see people missing the quality in you and wished you were still in the team. Meanwhile, you were least appreciated when you were active.

“But I am not really moved because people tend to override on your popularity to make a name with such comments.”

Gyan still boasts of being the top African scorer at the World Cup with six goals in three tournaments.

He also holds the record of the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals in 109 appearances.

