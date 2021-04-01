A former First National Vice-chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso, has opened up on an encounter she had with late former President Jerry Rawlings.

This, she said, was on February 28, 2021, following the Statesman’s death on November 12, 20202.

Though she did not emphatically state what conversation they had, she noted she informed the leadership of the party and the women’s wing for fervent prayers to be offered.

“So far as my father has appeared to me in my dreams, I won’t sit down. Ampofo and the Council of Elders must wake up. Our Judas is within the party and not from New Patriotic Party. We cannot let Rawlings’ legacy denigrate,” she said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Anita Desoso, former National Women’s Organiser, NDC

On this backdrop, she has vowed not to sit aloof but will do everything possible to protect the legacy of the former President and founder of the party.

She noted the encounter has also informed her decision to devote herself as a grassroots coordinator to steer the affairs of the party.