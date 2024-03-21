Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, disclosed that he declined an offer to coach Hearts of Oak due to his dedication to the Reds.

Ogum, who steered the Porcupine Warriors to a triumphant Ghana Premier League title, departed the club unexpectedly.

However, the former WAFA boss made a comeback after being appointed to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) following the disbandment of the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management and Board of Directors.

Despite a strong start to the season, Kotoko’s performance has faltered, managing only one victory in their last five matches of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

In the midst of their struggles, Dr. Ogum reaffirmed his allegiance to Kotoko by revealing that he turned down an opportunity to coach Hearts of Oak before rejoining Kotoko.

“I was linked to the Hearts of Oak job; if I wanted to go, I would have done it,” he revealed during an interview with Angel FM.

“It was just there for me to go; they called me, they engaged me. I could have gone. I said no I will not go and they didn’t even understand why…It’s all about Kotoko,” he added.

Currently, Asante Kotoko occupies the 8th position on the league table with 32 points. They are set to host Nations FC in their matchday 23 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 20:00 GMT.

