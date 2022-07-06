Former Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, W.O. Tandoh, has dismissed allegations of pulling a gun at the camp of the team.

Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, speaking in an interview with Asempa FM on Monday, revealed that Mr Tandoh, who is a former Aduana Stars assistant coach, pulled a gun at the camp of the team ahead of their FA Cup game against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Reacting to these allegations on the same media channel, Mr Tandoh, who resigned from his post recently, asked people to prove where he pulled the gun.

READ ALSO

“Let them come and say the person who saw me when I pulled the gun. It is stupid of the person who made these allegations without backing it with proof,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“I won’t sit down for anybody to tarnish my reputation and I will take the person on for making these allegations because I never pulled any gun,” he added.

Mr Tandoh resigned from his position as the Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 26, 2020, the same day the club won the MTN FA Cup.