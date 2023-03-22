Kelvyn Boy, the Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, says the music business is thriving massively.

In his latest interview on Joy Prime, the musician said he took a short hiatus to take care of personal needs because “I can’t always be in their faces”.

He explained that the dynamics in the music industry have changed to the extent that he no longer worries about playing many shows to make money.

According to the Mea hitmaker, music lovers have changed the dynamics to which they listen to music, thus, they stream and consume more than before.

Speaking to his colleagues, he asked them to position their crafts in a space where they will generate revenue even when they are not active in the music sphere.

“If dey sleep sef I dey get money. That is how it’s supposed to be. I don’t have to be in their faces before you know I am getting there. I am beginning to move right. If you do that, you don’t need 10 shows to be okay. You don’t need to come here all the time, otherwise, it won’t make sense to the people [SIC].”

With the music industry, Kelvyn Boy said the narratives are changing when it comes to the latest songs being churned in the system.

“A lot of things have changed, how they consumed the music and how to get attention has changed. I am hearing a lot of beautiful songs, it’s not like before when any song can blow.



“Now songs don’t just blow due to hype. If I hear the songs that blow, I feel like we are getting there [SIC],” he told the host, KMJ.

MORE: