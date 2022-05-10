Veteran Ghanaian musician, Charles Davidson popularly known as Kweku Nyame has revealed that, he makes an average of GH¢200,000.00 in the United Kingdom.

According to him, he charges 4000 pounds for five hours and makes GH¢200,000 should the band play from Monday to Sunday.



The veteran musician who is also the Chief Executive Officer of popular musical band, Davidson Band said he has been running his band in the UK for the past 18 years.

Apart from running the band, Kweku Nyame said he also organizes musical shows for Africans especially Ghanaians living in the UK.



He is the brain behind the upcoming show “Kojo Antwi live in London”.



In an interview with blogger and journalist, Attractive Mustapha said he is focused on promoting Ghana music abroad.



Kweku Nyame used the opportunity to urged Ghanaian musicians to invest in other businesses and invest the little money they get.