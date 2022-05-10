Singer, Kidi has narrated how he was forced to walk out on a female fan who requested for a selfie.

According to him, the lady politely requested to take a photo with him, at a public event but had the shock of his life when the fan did the unthinkable.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall, the singer said the lady took advantage of the situation and grabbed his manhood.

I was shocked that happened to me. I saw it happen to one singer earlier but when it happened to me, I got so mad that I had to walk off. I was happy but my mood switched immediately, he said.

Kidi since the incident, he vowed never to wear tight clothes at an event.

I have decided not to wear tight clothes especially shorts anymore, he told show host, Mike 2.

MORE: