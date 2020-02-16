The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Exclusive Events Ghana, organisers of the Miss Ghana pageant, Inna Patty, has revealed she lost the love of her life, a man she had dated for 10 years, to cancer.

According to the former beauty queen, she and her late boyfriend had been together for years with the hope of settling down but he succumbed to cancer.

“He was the love of my life..but he died of cancer. We had been together for 10 years,” the 2004 Miss Ghana told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.

She noted, however, that she has since found a new love and is hoping to settle down this year.

“Hopefully, it will happen before the end of the year”.

ALSO READ

On the Miss Ghana event, she said the pageant is unable to pay her bills.

“At this point, it’s your passion because it doesn’t pay the bill. From 2012 till date we’ve never made a profit. We’ve never made a dime. The books are there you can come and have a look at them.



“I finance a lot of the things by myself, most of the travels are paid by me because it’s my passion and I love it. I decided to put away the family business to do Miss Ghana because it’s my passion,” she said.