The 2020 edition of National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) competition has suffered a setback in the Upper West Region as 21 out of 24 Senior High Schools (SHS) in the region missed out on participation due to lack of funds.

The regional competition, which was initially scheduled to take place at Wa Senior High Technical School on February 11, was rescheduled a few times before it finally took place at the Wa Library Complex on February 14.

Saint Francis Xavier Junior Seminary Wa, Saint Ignatius of Layola from Lasse Tuolo and Wa Senior High Technical Schools were the only three schools that participated in the regional competition.

Saint Ignatius of Layola, due to their performance in the national competition last year, where they qualified to the quarter final stage, were granted automatic qualification for the event this year.

They have therefore decided to participate in the regional event thus increasing the number of schools participating to three.

In fact, it was an opportunity for the school to test their contestants’ battle-readiness for the main competition.

The objective of the NMSQ is to promote the study of the sciences and mathematics and also help students develop quick thinking, probing and scientific minds about the everyday world around them, while fostering healthy academic rivalry among senior high schools.

The three senior high schools that showed up didn’t disappoint. It was tough in the beginning to stick your neck out in the early rounds as to which of the schools would carry the day.

At the end of the fourth round of a pulsating competition, however, Saint Francis Xavier Minor Seminary Senior High School took the first spot in the regional competition with 27 points.

The rest were Saint Ignatius of Layola Senior High School, following with 21 points and Wa Technical Institute occupying the third spot with 5 points only.

The winning school, Saint Francis Xavier Minor Seminary Senior High School received a GHS 1,000 prize money from the organizers of the NMSQ.

Certificates of participation were given to Saint Ignatius of Layola Senior High school and Wa Technical Institute for their participation.

The results meant that both Saint Xavier Minor Seminary and St. Ignatius of Layola, for the second year running, have qualified for the national competition.

For Wa Technical Institute, they will be making their debut in the national competition after two attempts to qualify from the region failed.