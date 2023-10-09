Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has shared her experience as a struggling actress in the early stages of her career.

During an episode of the TokeMoments podcast, hosted by Toke Makinwa, the actress revealed that she faced rejections because people deemed her “not attractive enough” for major roles.

Akindele disclosed that, even in Yoruba indigenous movies, she encountered difficulties due to her physique.

Recalling those challenging moments, the ‘Jenifa Diary’ star mentioned that she was often offered minor roles, which left her feeling disheartened.

She said producers told her she lacked certain physical attributes like a curvy figure, which, according to them, made her unsuitable for certain roles.

Akindele confessed that she would often break down in tears, seeking solace in the bathroom.

“I remember people telling me, ‘You are not fine. You don’t have ass. You don’t have boobs. You will not be in this film and I remember crying. A lot of times I would cry, break down, get into the bathroom and cry.”

Funke Akindele expressed her gratitude to actress Iyabo Ojo‘s support during these tough times.

She noted that, Ojo helped her when she faced rejection from filmmakers at the time.

Despite these early setbacks, Akindele’s unwavering determination and talent eventually propelled her to great success in the Nollywood industry, where she has become a prominent figure and a role model for aspiring actors and filmmakers.

