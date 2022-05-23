Germany-based Ghanaian, Cosmos Darko has revealed that he made over GH¢100,000 doing illegal mining known in local parlance as ‘galamsey’.

However, he lost it soon after military personnel was dispatched to the mining areas in 2017.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Cosmos said out of frustration, he sold off his machines to sponsor his trip to Europe.

“The highest amount I made at the time was GH¢100,000. I couldn’t sleep till I deposited it at the bank. At the time, GH¢100,000 was nothing to galamseyers. Some had millions of cedis. Eventually, the soldiers came to destroy our machines. That was the end of me,” he bemoaned.

According to Cosmos, they invested a large sum of the money including renting an excavators and pumping machines worth over GH¢60,000.

But all his investment went down the drain when government began the fight against illegal mining.

Cosmos Darko said he is now in Europe to seek greener pastures to be able to feed his family.