Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has said he knew they would win the match despite conceding an early goal against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Louis Mafouta broke the deadlock for the away side at the Baba Yara Stadium in the final Group E game on Thursday.

However, goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah ensured Ghana recorded a 2-1 win to secure qualification for the tournament.

Speaking after the game, Jordan Ayew who captained the team said he was proud of the team for securing qualification to the next AFCON.

He also added that, he knew the team would stage a comeback in the game after conceding the first goal.

“Football sometimes does not go the way you want it. You can go one nil down but we still have 70 minutes to play. You never have to give up that has been my way of thinking and I try to transfer it on to the boys,” Jordan Ayew said.

“At 1-0 down I was still confident because you struggle to get into the game, things are not going your way but you still have to keep pushing. Even before the game, I told them that even if we are 1-0 down, we still have to keep pushing until we get the first goal and win the game. That is the beauty of football, it’s full of emotions. We are proud we won because the important thing is to qualify,” he added.

Ghana finished their group with 12 points. The Black Stars will discover their group opponents on October 12.

