Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, the embattled President of AshantiGold SC, has opened up on how he helped Kurt Okraku to win the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections in 2019.

According to him, he supported former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah ahead of the elections but when the elections advanced to a run-off, he made a strategic decision to vote for Kurt Okraku.

“I gave Nana Yaw Amponsah’s votes to Kurt Okraku during the second round of the 2019 GFA elections. He [Kurt] came to beg me to pay me $1,000.00 for my votes, but I gave my votes to him to win the GFA Presidency,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM‘s Sports Nite Show.

Dr Kwaku Frimpong’s disclosure gives a new twist to the ongoing saga surrounding AshantiGold SC.

The club’s suspension from Ghanaian football due to allegations of match-fixing with Inter Allies on the final day of the 2020/2021 season has further complicated matters.

Both Dr. Frimpong and his son, Emmanuel Frimpong are currently contesting their bans from all football-related activities at the Accra Human Rights Court.