Actor, Omar Sheriff, has revealed that he knew he was going to become a man of God at a very young age.

Speaking on Drive Time on Joy FM, on Monday, he said he noticed his “gift” when his prayers for friends and family, who were going through some difficulties, were answered.

However, the actor said he has not gone all out in the Ministry yet.

Omar Sheriff

He said he is currently a junior pastor training under a man of God at Spintex.

“I am waiting for the trigger to bring me out. I believe that everybody has a season that they have to mount that position they want. So the timing for me now is not right. I believe that the time will come when I will mount that position and start the word of God,” he said.

He disclosed that he had initially gone against advice to attend Bible school.

He explained that he went against that advice because he believed being a servant of the Almighty was not something that could be taught.

“A lot of pastors have told me ‘you have to go to Bible school’, but I said, I hear directly from God, he tells me what to do to save (someone) at a particular point in time, he tells me things about you and I reveal it to you, these things are God-given talents’,” he told Lexis Bill, host of the show.

He said although being educated about the word was good in many occasions there are insights education cannot give.

He added that he prefers to learn from leaders and pastors.