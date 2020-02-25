Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, has said men who have only one wife are “missing a whole lot” and are “living a half life”.

He said this while reacting to a video of a man being amused by his wives.

Reacting to the video, Mr Garba said: “If your life is centred around one wife, my brother you are living a half life and missing a whole lot. Nothing is sweeter than having two or more wives I tell you. Dear Men, Man Up! Stope chasing them through the corners, come forward & marry more than one & have your life back.”

Writer, Lola Shoneyin reacted to Garba’s tweet. She wrote: “Do you have to make an effort to be obtuse, or does it just come naturally?”

Mr Garba, who has two wives, promotes polygamy when he gets the chance. Weeks ago, he trended when he said that it was better to have the title of a wife than to become a CBN governor.