Rapper Kwaw Kese has revealed that he has taken a break from an act he was long involved in and was widely known for – smoking.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Joy Entertainment’s Daybreak Hitz on Monday, he recounted when he used to “take a puff.”

But Kwaw Kese said, “now I have taken a break.”

The rapper was arrested seven years ago in Kumasi and was charged for marijuana possession and usage.

Contrary to public perception that finding himself in the grips of the law could be his reason for shying away from smoking marijuana, the rapper cited being a responsible family man as the basis for the turnover.

Kwaw Kese said, “I’m a matured man. I have kids. I have to slow down on some things…I was crazy, but now the craziness has toned down.”

Throwing more light on the aftermath of his arrest, he admitted that his respect for the laws of Ghana shot up after the incident that occurred in 2014.

His submissions further proved that lessons picked from the past include being careful with utterances made in public spaces, especially on things the law prohibits.

He said, “I respect the law; I am someone whom the law has dealt with before. So there is no way I will disrespect the law”.

Kwaw Kese claims to be still “the man insane”, except his “madness” is now qualified with positivity and calls it “beautiful madness”.