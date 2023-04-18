Rockstar Junior, the lookalike of Kuami Eugene has denounced his affiliations with the highlife artiste.

After riding on his resemblance with Kuami Eugene to be famous, the lookalike said he is ready to be himself.

Now under the identity, Steve Quams, he made public his decision not to sing Eugene’s songs any more or use any of his intellectual properties.

He made the disclosure on TikTok after it was brought to his attention the legal repercussions of impersonation.

Rockstar Jnr urged his fans to anticipate his comeback since he plans on releasing a song under his own brand.

In recent times, about five lookalikes have gone viral for forming a group to promote their ‘side hustle’.

This angered the original artistes including Medikal, King Promise, Quamina MP and Fameye who issued words of caution to their lookalikes.

Kwame Eugene has issued a stern warning to his lookalike to stop using his intellectual property.

On his part, Medikal jabbed the artistes to “stop fooling and find a hustle”.

Pained by the action taken by the artistes, the lookalikes have beaten retreat to avoid legal suit.

RELATED