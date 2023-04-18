Canadian singer, Celine Dion has made headlines again after releasing her new song, Love Again, one which will also be the main theme of the movie she will star in.

Dion was previously forced to cancel her this year’s tour after announcing that she suffers from a rare disease. Meanwhile, Love Again has already become a big hit.

“You might think your world is ending, but it won’t. You might think you need to give up, but you don’t,” the Love Again lyrics go.

“Cause you don’t have to move a mountain, just keep moving. Every move is a new emotion. And you don’t have to find the answers, just keep trying. The sun will rise again. The storms subside again. This is not the end. And you will love again.”

Dion’s first starring role

This single, along with four other songs, will be part of the soundtrack of the movie that will also be called Love Again. It is inspired by one of the most difficult moments in the life of Dion, singer and now actress, who lost her husband in 2014.

It will be the first time that Dion participates in a film as an actress, but it is not the first time one of her songs sounds in a film. In fact, The Titanic featured one of her greatest hits, My Heart Will Go On.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie,” Dion noted.

“To have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too”.

What is Celine Dion’s illness?

It was last December when the Canadian posted a video on Instagram to reveal that she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome. She announced that she would not be ready to start a European tour in February, as she had planned.

Stiff-person syndrome is a very rare disease that causes muscle spasms and affects everyday activities such as walking, eating and even singing.