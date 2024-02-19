I was nervous about moving out from my parent’s house to my own apartment since I had to start a new life.

I didn’t know anyone at the new place and being an introvert, I struggled to make new friends. However, I had one thing working for me – my looks.

I would get noticed and approached by a lot of girls so at least I had some kind of social life. This is how I met my girlfriend and fell madly in love with her. Mandy was a shy girl just like me.

In fact, it was her friend who introduced us. So, the last thing I ever expected was that she was on Onlyfans.

However, she was extremely beautiful with a body that would make anyone look twice. Whenever we walked together, people would turn to look at her and she would simply flash her shy smile.

She didn’t like to go out much because of all the unwanted attention and preferred going out at night. During the day, she spent her time in the house.

At the beginning of our relationship, she would only come to visit me. I didn’t even know where she lived until our mutual friend took me to her apartment.

“Why is he here?” I overheard her saying.

“Don’t worry. He’s your boyfriend and he needs to know where you live.”

In hindsight, I think her friend wanted me to know that my girlfriend was on Onlyfans and that was how she earned her money.

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary at her place. In fact, she seemed to be a bookworm judging from the shelf full of books.

“You read a lot?” I asked.

“Yeah. I love reading.” She answered, still a little angry.

“That’s great. I wouldn’t have thought that about you.”

“Why? Do I look dumb?”

“Most girls don’t like reading.”

“I’m not like most girls.”

She definitely wasn’t like most girls. Apart from her beauty, Mandy was unique in many other ways. Whenever we went out, she never drank. She wasn’t on social media and now, I found out that she loved to read. I kept learning new things about her that made me love her more.

After finding out where she lived, I became a frequent visitor. However, I would notice that she always wanted me to leave as soon as I got to her place. There was even a time that she lied she wasn’t at her place but I could hear her voice inside. I thought this was strange but brushed it off since she said she was an introvert and enjoyed her alone time.

One day when we were spending time together, I saw a notification on her phone from Onlyfans. I knew what Onlyfans was but I didn’t think that she did since she didn’t even have any social media accounts or so I thought.

“Are you on Onlyfans?” I asked as she picked up her phone.

She didn’t expect the question which made her confused. However, she kept cool and simply shook her head denying it.

“Why are you getting notifications?” I asked.

“I don’t know.” She replied and dismissed any further inquiries.

I trusted Mandy so whatever she said I took it as the truth. Besides, I had no reason to be suspicious of her. Being on Onlyfans was the last thing I would expect from her.

Just like that, I let go of the issue and forgot about it. However, a couple of weeks later, I would find more things that raised my suspicion.

By now, we had become really close and she let me spend the night at her place. While she was showering, I wanted to charge my phone and after asking her for a charger without a response, I decided to look for one. I opened drawer after drawer but they were all filled with her clothes. Then I opened the drawer on her side of the bed and I instantly regretted it.

The drawer was filled with all kinds of sex toys and Polaroid pictures of Mandy naked. I was afraid to touch them since I didn’t know what they were about. However, I decided to get to the bottom of everything once and for all. From the Onlyfans notifications to this, I knew something was not right.

Mandy came out of the shower and noticed that the drawer was open.

“What are you doing?” She asked running to close it.

“I could ask you the same question. I need the truth, Mandy. Are you on Onlyfans?”

“Yea, and so what?” She answered so nonchalantly.

“Don’t you think you should have told me before?”

“No, it’s a job just like any other.”

“No, it’s not. You’re exposing yourself to everybody. God knows who has seen your naked pictures and it’s only a matter of time before they surface on social media.”

“Oh please, stop lecturing me. You sound like such an old man.” She said then laughed.

“I need you to take down your Onlyfans account or we’re over.”

“Will you give me the money that I make every day?”

“How much do you make?”

“More than thirty thousand a day.”

I was quiet. Of course, I couldn’t give her that money daily. I couldn’t even give her the amount every month.

“I thought so. If you can’t give me that amount, don’t tell me how to live my life.” She said.

Somehow, my attraction towards her instantly disappeared. I had fallen in love with the shy bookworm and now, I found out that she was showing off her naked body and she was also very rude and carefree about it. It was a bit too much for me. I didn’t sign up to date Mia Khalifa so I had to end the relationship.

I questioned a lot of things about her and the more I thought about it the more things made sense. It made sense why she didn’t want to hang out with me for too long or why she didn’t want me to know where she lived.

Anyway, I’m not one to judge and if she had told me she was on Onlyfans from the beginning, I would have understood. However, she made me think she was someone who she was not. That ruined the whole relationship.