Ghanaian rapper, Ko-Jo Cue has spoken about the relationship he has with legendary highlife singer, Daddy Lumba.

The rapper said, “I don’t want to have any type of personal relationship with Daddy Lumba.”

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the rapper explained that, he holds the legendary singer on a great pedestal and wants to see him as unreachable.

He said, “You know how we see people from afar, they’re almost god-like to you and then you see they’re just human as you when you get to know them. I don’t want to start seeing him as less godly.”

The rapper added that even if he gets the opportunity to work with the the legend, he wouldn’t because he wants to see him as unreachable.

He added, “It will be hard to decline a collaboration from Daddy Lumba.”

Ko-Jo Cue mentioned that, he had met the singer before, but did not have a conversation with him.

Ko-Jo Cue was featured in the recent BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher, and is currently promoting his new single titled For You featuring Nigeria’s Joeboy.