Singer Sista Afia says she cannot fathom why she has never been awarded by Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) since her inception into the music space.

According to her, she cannot tell if she has been blacklisted by the organisers because she does trendy songs.

Talking further, Sista Afia revealed she sometimes cry about it because it is one thing that really bothers her mind.

I don’t know if I am blacklisted or anything. I feel like I am putting in so much work. Sometimes I sit on my bed and cry out.

According to the Weather hitmaker, some industry players dont believe in her hard work since they think she has it all on a silver platter.

She disclosed that, since she is an independent artiste, there are times she has to rely on her mother to shoot some of her music videos.

People think because I have been abroad I am different. I don’t have any record label and all. Thank God that I have a good family. My mother really supports me. Sometimes I don’t have money to shoot music video. My mum paid for Jeje, Party and Asuoden music videos. I refund them when she needs money to do something in Ghana, sha said.

