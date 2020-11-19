Highlife singer, Kumi Guitar, says he cannot blame his boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, the owner of Zylofon Media and embattled gold-trading firm Menzgold for customers who lost their funds after his company was shut down.

According to him, NAM1 as he is affectionately called, was willing to pay his customers until the Securities and Exchange Commission and Bank of Ghana ordered him to stop operating.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s weekend entertainment show dubbed Tête-à-Tête, he asked the worried customers to rather blame the government.

He explained that the government could have advised and implemented certain strategies to support NAM1’s business rather than collapse the financial firm.

I don’t think he is the problem. We are citizens and we invested. You should care about the investors and you don’t say we are greedy.

Personally, I think they should have cared about how we could hold those who are part of the problem accountable… or better still how do we make it work?

I think it was working for five years and no one complained until that day. I blame the state… I think as a parent you can’t sack your daughter from home for being pregnant. You should rather make sure the situation doesn’t get worse, he said in Twi.

When he was asked if he is certain about the customers getting their monies back, Kumi Guitar said: The issue is in court so it will be difficult for me to say if they will be paid or not.